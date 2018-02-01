Thu February 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

KP police seek Interpol help to nab Asma's alleged killer


PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday approached the Interpol Riyadh to nab Mujahid Afridi, who allegedly killed a medical student Asma Rani on January 27 in Kohat for refusing to marry him.

Asma, a third year medical student, had named  her assassin Mujahid Afridi  before she breathed her last. Mujahis Afridi is nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s district leader.

As per details the the Interpol was approached through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), with the request to help arrest the accused so that he can face a trial in Pakistan. While Police have  shared passport number and other details with the Interpol. Afridi was reportedly fled to Saudi Arabia on Saturday to escape arrest after committing the murder.

On Tuesday, Asma Rani’s sister Sofia Rani made extraordinary revelation in an interview here in West London where she shared full details of the terror her family has had to face over a long period of time at the hands of influential Mujahid Afridi, nephew of PTI Kohat district Aftab Alam.

