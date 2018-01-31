Holding jirgas in Karachi is not a good move, CM Sindh Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government was serious to arrest SSP Rao Anwar to investigate further the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.



This he said while talking to media at Hindu Gymkhana where he attended NAPA Convocation 2015-17 as chief guest. He was accompanied by Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Replying to a question, Murad said that it was quite surprising for him that the people were casting doubts on the sincerity of the provincial government in arresting suspended SSP Rao Anwar. â€œIt was the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had taken notice of Naqeebullah Mahsud and on his directives inquiry committee was constituted,â€ he said and went on saying â€œthe provincial government is in close contact with all the agencies, provincial government to arrest former SSP Malir and he would be arrested soon.

To a question, the chief minister said that holding of jirgas in the city and participation of people in them is not a good move. He said that the court should take its notice. â€œI have also taken its notice also,â€ he said.

Murad Ali Shah, replying to another question, said that he would provide foolproof security to PSL final match. â€œI have given them full support,â€ he said.

To another question, the chief minister said that the performance of NAPA in promoting soft image of the country is quite encouraging. â€œThe promotion of art and music and its classes here is service to the society,â€ he said.

Addressing the gathering the chief minister said that there used to be a concept to become engineer and doctor. â€œI used to be dull in music classes in my school this is why I am dry,â€ he said in lighter mood and went on saying after his retirement he would take some courses from NAPA to lead a happy and joyous life.

He said that his nephews and nieces are interested in music and they are good in this subject. â€œNow this trend is developing among children and their parents are happily accepting it,â€ he said and added the musicians, artist and actors are more popular than the people of other professions.

Murad Ali Shah said that the city of Karachi has seen lawlessness for two decades. Musical shows, literary festivals, theater, plays and such other activities had shied away from Karachi and now they are returning with full vigour and spirit.

Murad Ali Shah gave away degrees to 74 graduates of different courses, including music, acting and others.Â