Naqeebullah murder: Police raid a house in Islamabad in search of Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD: A team of Sindh police raided a house in Islamabad to arrest fugitive police officer Rao Anwar as three-day deadline of Supreme Court to apprehend him expired today.



Police sources said the law enforcers conducted the raid at a house located in Sector F/10, however, no arrest was made as the fugitive police officer was not present in the house.

Sindh police team was assisted by Islamabad police.

A posted inscribed as 'wanted/absconder' seeking information about whereabouts of Rao Anwar had also been posted outside the mentioned house.

Rao Anwar continues to evade the law enforcement agencies raiding cities.

A Sindh Police team, led by SSP Zulfiqar Mehr, along with personnel of intelligence agencies also raided the Sindh House and a local hotel in Islamabad, in the jurisdiction of the Secretariat Police to arrest the suspended officer but he could not be arrested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the issue of Rao Anwar an inquiry committee was constituted which gave its report within 48 hours and on the recommendations of the committee action was taken in true letter and spirit.

This he said while talking to media just after launching European Union-assisted `Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindhâ€™ at a local hotel Tuesday.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he doesnâ€™t know where Rao Anwar is hidden but â€œI know that no accused is more powerful than the law.â€ He added the police were working hard to arrest him [Rao Anwar] for which all other provincial governments and agencies have been requested to help.