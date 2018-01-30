Tue January 30, 2018
National

AFP
January 30, 2018

Women, child among eight killed in Kurram blast

PESHAWAR: A roadside bomb on Tuesday killed eight people including three women and a child in Pakistan´s northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, in the latest attack apparently targeting Shias.

The improvised explosive device exploded in the Shia-dominated Maqbal area of Kurram tribal district as a van carrying nine people drove by.

Eight passengers including three women and a seven-year-old boy were kiled, senior local government official Basir Khan Wazir told AFP.

He said officials were struggling to identify the mutilated victims but initial evidence suggested all the passengers were Shias.

A local intelligence official confirmed the incident and casualties.

Upper Kurram has been the scene of several bomb attacks targeting Shias in the past.

