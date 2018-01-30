Tue January 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 30, 2018

Nawaz appears before accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before the accountability court that is hearing corruption cases against him under the Supreme Court orders of July 28.

Speaking to media outside the court, he said all the courts seem to be hearing cases against him. "Why have all these cases  been filed against me, he asked and then went on to answer his question himself  saying  "reason is obvious".

During his media talk he asked Maryam Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz to comment on the supplementary references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The lawyer said, a supplimenatry references could be filed in case a new asset of his client is found.

He said the so-called supplementary reference failed to show a new asset nor did NAB produce any justification.

The lawyer said by filing supplementary reference  the prosecution has admitted that earlier references was week.

He said the interim reference accused Maryam Nawaz of being beneficial owner  but the supplementary reference make no mention of it.

He said the new reference had nothing new  against his client as it carries no significant proof.

