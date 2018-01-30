Tue January 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 30, 2018

Asma Rani's alleged murderer flees to S Arabia


KOHAT: The main accused,  Mujahid Afridi, who reportedly shot dead Asma Rani a third-year medical student  for refusing a marriage proposal, have successfully managed to flee to Saudi Arabia.

 As per details, Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College, was killed in her hometown of Kohat on Saturday. The accused, Mujahid Afridi, shot her thrice and according to the victim’s family, wanted to marry her.

It is learnt that Afridi had successfully managed to flee to Saudi Arabia from Benazir Bhutto Airport Islamabad on an Umrah visa right after the murder.

The victim's family had informed police that the suspect is the relative of a local leader of a political party. 

