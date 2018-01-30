One killed in Qasimabad blast





HYDERABAD: At least one person was killed and another was injured after a blast occurred in a garbage dump near Mehran Arcade at Qasimabad late on Monday.



According to details, the explosive material exploded when a sweeper was busy in picking up things from the garbage dump installed near Mehran Arcade in Qasimabad, resultingÂ in a death ofÂ the garbage picker . while another person sustained wounds.

The deceased was identified as Bachayo BheelÂ while a motorcyclist Idrees Solangi s/o Muharam Ali Solangi received wounds. The deceased and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The Rangers and Police along with bomb disposal squad immediately reached to the spotÂ and cordoned off the area.

According to Police the nature of the blast could not be ascertained yet.