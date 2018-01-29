Mon January 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law kidnapped from Lahore

LAHORE: Unknown men have abducted the brother-in-law of former Pakistani opener Saeed Anwar from Lahore, family said Monday.

Geo News, citing family member, reported Saeed Munir was forcibly taken away by unidentified men at around 1:30 A.M from his residence on Bedian Road, Lahore.

Police have not registered any case of abduction of Saeed Munir despite passing of 10 days, Munir’s wife Shakila has claimed.

Shakila, in an application to police, said over 30 unidentified men kidnapped her husband from her house. The kidnappers had arrived at their residence in cars bearing government number plates.

She said the kidnappers were wearing masks and four to five of them were attired in plain clothes.

Shakila, in her request, went on to claim the kidnappers also took away a computer, laptop, and many other documents.

Meanwhile, SP Cantonment Muhammad Naveed said an investigation has been launched into the incident.

