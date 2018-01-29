Mon January 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two Chinese nationals sentenced to one year in jail for ATM scam

KARACHI: A court on Monday handed down one year jail term to two Chinese  nationals  for their involvement in  ATM  fraud, Geo TV quoted unnamed  officials of the Federal Investigation Agency as saying.

The FIA officials said the court has also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on each  felon.

The Fia said the convicts were involved in withdrawing money from ATM machines through fraud.

Names of the convicts were not given.

Earlier this month,  staff of a bank captured two Chinese citizens while skimming Automated Teller Machine (ATM) data in Saddar area of the metropolis.

Four Chinese nationals were stealing data from the ATM via a laptop when the bank administrators took notice of situation and took two of them in custody.

Two suspects managed to escape from the scene.

According to bank officials, a laptop and skimming devices were seized from the possession of two culprits.



     

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

China lauds PM Abbasi remarks on Belt and Road Initiative

China lauds PM Abbasi remarks on Belt and Road Initiative
Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law kidnapped from Lahore

Saeed Anwar’s brother-in-law kidnapped from Lahore
ECP sets March 3 for Senate elections

ECP sets March 3 for Senate elections
Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force visits Air Headquarters

Commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force visits Air Headquarters
Load More load more