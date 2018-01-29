Two Chinese nationals sentenced to one year in jail for ATM scam

KARACHI: A court on Monday handed down one year jail term to two ChineseÂ nationalsÂ for their involvement inÂ ATMÂ fraud, Geo TV quoted unnamedÂ officials of the Federal Investigation Agency as saying.



The FIA officials said the court has also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on eachÂ felon.

The Fia said the convicts were involved in withdrawing money from ATM machines through fraud.

Names of the convicts were not given.

Earlier this month,Â staff of a bank captured two Chinese citizens while skimming Automated Teller Machine (ATM) data in Saddar area of the metropolis.

Four Chinese nationals were stealing data from the ATM via a laptop when the bank administrators took notice of situation and took two of them in custody.

Two suspects managed to escape from the scene.

