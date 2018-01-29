Mon January 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

Brother confesses to raping and murdering Quetta’s teenage girl

QUETTA: A brother of a teenage girl has confessed to raping and murdering her after police arrested him a day after the girl was found dead.

Deputy Inspector General Abudl Razzaq Cheema told media on Monday that mystery behind the murder that took place in Killay Ismail area of Quetta has been resolved.

According to the DIG, the police had taken the suspect into custody last night on the basis of suspicion and during preliminary investigation he admitted to his crime.

He said blood samples and other evidence would be sent to Lahore’s Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by SSP Investigation has been set up to look into the matter.

The police had lodged an FIR against unkown suspects on the complaint of elder brother of the deceased.

Later, postmortem report confirmed that the girl was raped before being killed. According to Geo TV, father of the deceased has passed away while her mother was in Punjab to meet some relatives.

