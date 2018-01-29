Mon January 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

Two dead, six hurt as drunk cop's car hits pedestrians in Larkana


LARKANA: At least two people were killed and six other sustained injuries after an alleged  drunk police  officer rammed his car into pedestrians in Larkana late on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Ali Murtuza was taken in to custody as he reportedly crushed two persons to death and injured  six others after his car  hit passers-by

Deceased were identified as  Jaggi Dayoo and Ghulam Haider who lost their lives in the sad accident of drunk driving.

Rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the dead and injured to Chandka Medical Hospital.

Meanwhile, the hires of the victims staged protest against the poor facilities at the hospital.

Angry protesters broke the doors and smashed the windows of the emergency ward.

