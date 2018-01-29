Two dead, six hurt as drunk cop's car hits pedestrians in Larkana





LARKANA: At least two people were killed and six other sustained injuries after an allegedÂ drunk policeÂ officer rammed his car into pedestrians in Larkana late on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Ali Murtuza was taken in to custody as he reportedly crushed two persons to death and injuredÂ six others after his carÂ hit passers-by

Deceased were identified asÂ Jaggi Dayoo and Ghulam Haider who lost their lives in the sad accident of drunk driving.

Rescue teams reached the spot and rushed the dead and injured to Chandka Medical Hospital.

Meanwhile, the hires of the victims staged protest against the poor facilities at the hospital.



Angry protesters broke the doors and smashed the windows of the emergency ward.