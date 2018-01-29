Mon January 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 29, 2018

Another minor allegedly raped in Mardan, suspect nabbed


MARDAN: In another horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kharkai suburbs of Mardan.

As per details,  a man reportedly took the third-grade student to the nearby fields where he allegedly molested her. While police claimed to have arrested the suspect who confessed to rape the minor.

The nine-year-old  victim has recorded her statement with the police in which she alleged  that the suspect  had sexually abused her in the sugarcane field. While the Police have conducted the medical test of the victim  and the report will be available today  (Monday).

This is the second case of rape in a month as  a four-year-old girl was also raped and murdered in Mardan.

The case come soon after the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab of Kasur which sparked countywide  outrage.

 Quetta

A body of 13-year old Tayyaba with torture marks was found in Quetta who was  was reportedly raped and killed by unidentified accused.

The medical report had confirmed that the girl was raped and strangled to death. While  a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was kicked off. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has  taken the notice of the incident, seeking the report report from  the officials.

