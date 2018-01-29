Another minor allegedly raped in Mardan, suspect nabbed





MARDAN: In another horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Kharkai suburbs of Mardan.

As per details,Â a man reportedly took the third-grade student to the nearby fields where he allegedly molested her. While police claimed to have arrested the suspect who confessed to rape the minor.

The nine-year-oldÂ victim has recorded her statement with the police in which she allegedÂ that the suspectÂ had sexually abused her in the sugarcane field. While the Police have conducted the medical test of the victimÂ and the report will be available todayÂ (Monday).

This is the second case of rape in a month asÂ a four-year-old girl was also raped and murdered in Mardan.



The case come soon after the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab of Kasur which sparked countywideÂ outrage.



Â Quetta



A body of 13-year old Tayyaba with torture marks was found in Quetta who wasÂ was reportedly raped and killed by unidentified accused.

The medical report had confirmed that the girl was raped and strangled to death. WhileÂ a case has been registered into the incident and investigation was kicked off. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo hasÂ taken the notice of the incident, seeking the report report fromÂ the officials.