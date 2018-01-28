Sun January 28, 2018
National

January 28, 2018

Pm Abbasi inaugurates northbound section of Lyari Expressway

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the northbound section of the Lyari Expressway  

The event  marked the culmination of the project of dedicated speedy vehicular carriageway, whose completion had been delayed for more than 15 years.

Speaking at the inauguration  ceremony, the prime minister congratulated Sindh governor, chief minister, FWO for completing the project despite many hurdles .

He said the  Rs5 billion project was completed at Rs10 billion, adding that cost was raised   due to  delay . 

"It is unfortunate.  Citizens of Karachi had to  wait for 10 years," said he.

The southbound portion of the expressway was opened for vehicular traffic around a decade ago. 

The project’s completion coincided with the Sindh government’s announcement of developing a similar carriageway – the 38-kilometre Malir Expressway that would run along the Malir River – under a public-private partnership.


