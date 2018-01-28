Pm Abbasi inaugurates northbound section of Lyari Expressway

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the northbound section of the Lyari ExpresswayÂ Â
The eventÂ marked the culmination of the project of dedicated speedy vehicular carriageway, whose completion had been delayed for more than 15 years.
Speaking at the inaugurationÂ ceremony, the prime minister congratulated Sindh governor, chief minister, FWO for completing the project despite many hurdles .
He said theÂ Rs5 billion project was completed at Rs10 billion, adding that cost was raisedÂ Â due toÂ delay .Â
"It is unfortunate.Â Citizens of Karachi had toÂ wait for 10 years," said he.
The southbound portion of the expressway was opened for vehicular traffic around a decade ago.Â
The projectâ€™s completion coincided with the Sindh governmentâ€™s announcement of developing a similar carriageway â€“ the 38-kilometre Malir Expressway that would run along the Malir River â€“ under a public-private partnership.
