Three people gunned down in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Gunmen killed three people in Dheri Sikandar Khan area of Charsadda district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, according to Geo TV.

A woman also sustained injuries in the firing incident, police told media.

The police said that the incident was result of an old enmity between two groups.

Identities of the deceased were not immediately known.