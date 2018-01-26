Indonesian President addresses joint sitting of Pakistan’s parliament

ISLAMABAD: President of Indonesia Joko Widodo Friday said the conflicts and wars would benefit no one as people become its major victims and called for unity to maintain peace and stability in the region.



â€œConflicts and wars will benefit no one. I repeat, conflicts and wars will benefit no one. The people, mainly women and children always become the most impacted ones in conflicts and wars,â€ President Widodo said addressing the joint-sitting of the Parliament here soon after his arrival.

President Widodo is on his first visit to Pakistan along with a delegation comprising ministers and the businessmen.

The session was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, three services chiefs, besides the parliamentarians.

President Widodo is the second President of Indonesia to address the joint sitting as First Indonesian President Dr Ahmed Soekarno had addressed the National Assembly of Pakistan on June 26, 1963.

President Widodo is the 17th foreign dignitary to address the National Assembly and Senateâ€™s joint-sitting.

The others who addressed the sitting included leaders from Iran, Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Palestine, France, China, Britain, Turkey.

The Indonesian president said besides impacting the people, the conflicts and wars also destroyed the values of humanity.

Widodo, who started his speech with slogan of Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan), also strongly advocated for democracy believing that â€œDemocracy is the best way serving our peoplesâ€™ interests.

Democracy provides the space for the people in decision-making process.