Three-day fishing ban imposed in Gwadar

KARACHI: The government has announced a three-day ban on fishing in Gwadar , according to Geo TV on Friday.



Tthe ban imposed by the fisheries will be in effect from January 28 to January 30.

The official have also asked the fishermen to stay away from deep waters.

The notification also states that people who violate the ban will be fined.

According to TV reports, the ban has been imposed in view of an exhibition being held at the Expo Center.

China Overseas Ports Holding Company and Gwadar Port Authority are jointly organizing the first ever international exhibition in Gwadar Free Zone on January 29 and 30, 2018. Gwadar Free Zone (phase-1) will also be inaugurated on the occasion.

The expo will be a mega event in Balochistan''s history which would help the exhibitors and the participants to understand the real potential of Gwadar port.

Over 200 companies from both Pakistan and China in various sectors including Trading, services, automotive, food processing, shipping, logistics and warehousing, light-end assembly and re-cycling, light manufacturing and assembly, value added industries, shipping lines, fish and seafood processing, logistics, warehousing and transportation, fruits and vegetable processing, import and export, transshipment and transit, minerals processing, garments and textile, medical consumables, marble, printing and packaging, light vehicles manufacturing, financial institutions, iron and steel, heavy metal scrap recycling, and oil and gas processing will participate in the exhibition.



