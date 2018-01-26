Visa-on-arrival facility to help attract investors: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that visa-on-arrival facility would help attract investors and tourists towards Pakistan.



Highlighting the significance of visa-on-arrival policy,Â the minister said that the governmentÂ desires to make Pakistan a "tourist friendly country" toÂ promote tourism, besides attracting foreign investors, he said while talking to media. He added thatÂ it was necessary to take reasonable steps to improve the economy.

"Qatar had already announced its policy and open visa for people on arrival," he added.



Â On Wednesday, in response to a point of order raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shireen Mazari, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal informed the National Assembly that the government had not made any changes to its security policy, adding that the loopholes from the previous policy have merely removed." Iqbal said in response to a point of order raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shireen Mazari.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had also commented on Mazari's query, saying that he placed a ban after hundreds of murderers came to Pakistan in the past, asking the ministry not to change the policy under pressures from the right and left.

Iqbal, however, maintained that it was necessary to take reasonable steps to improve the economy, adding that country can not be closed down in the name of security. He further said that Pakistan would not compromise onÂ security matters.



While the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this week had confirmed that Pakistan had allowed group tourists visa on arrival for 24 countries including the US and UK.