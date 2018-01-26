Protest rally against India held in Brussels

BRUSSELS: EU-Pak friendship federation on Thursday staged a mega protest motor rally in Brussels, demanding liberation of held Kashmir and other states from the illegal occupation of India.

A large number of people attended the rally, raising slogans against Indian brutalities in held Kashmir and other occupied regions such as Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim and Manipur.





Nearly 200 participants with some 60 to 70 vehicles began moving from the famous Brussels monument Atomium and culminated at the cityâ€™s Expo Centre. They demanded European Union, UN and other international organisations to seriously ponder upon grievances of unarmed and innocent people of IoK and Indian minorities.

Protesters belong to Pak diaspora, Indian minorities, including Sikhs and Dalits, human rights activists/defenders, and freelance journalists participated in the rally,Â holding and displaying posters and banners (Free Assam, Free Tripura, Free Khalistan, Free IoK, India stop atrocities over minorities) depicting Indian brutalities.