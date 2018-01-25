Thu January 25, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 25, 2018

Zainab case to be decided within seven days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday  issued orders through a notification stating that the verdict in Zainab rape and murder case would be given in seven days after the submission of the charge-sheet.

Imran Ali, the alleged rapist and murderer of Kasur’s eight year old Zainab, was presented before the ATC in Lahore where he was handed over to police on a 14-day physical remand on Wednesday.

After the criminal was taken into custody, the Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had appealed to the chief justice of Lahore High Court to conduct hearings concerning the case on a daily basis.

According to Geo News, the notification noted  that the hearings of the Zainab case will be held on a daily basis.

The notification issued by the LHC's  Additional Registrar stated that terror charges have also been included in the case against the suspect.

