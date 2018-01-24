Wed January 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former LHC judge appointed as Prosecutor General NAB, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Syed Asghar Haider has been appointed as new Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali today apprised the three-member bench of the apex court that the prime minister had recommended the name of former LHC as the new Prosecutor General of anti-graft body.

He said that the law ministry had submitted a summary to the president in this regard on Tuesday and a notification will be issued soon.

On assurance of the Attorney General, the three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of the suo moto notice case regarding non-functioning of tribunals and special courts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

FIA officers who foiled Rao Anwar’s escape bid receive certificates of appreciation

FIA officers who foiled Rao Anwar’s escape bid receive certificates of appreciation
Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018

Lahore to be first safe city of South Asia in 2018
Resolution of Kashmir dispute crucial for regional peace: China

Resolution of Kashmir dispute crucial for regional peace: China
Pakistan condemns drone strike in Kurram Agency

Pakistan condemns drone strike in Kurram Agency
Load More load more