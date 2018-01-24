Former LHC judge appointed as Prosecutor General NAB, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: Former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Syed Asghar Haider has been appointed as new Prosecutor General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Ministry of Law and Justice has issued the notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali today apprised the three-member bench of the apex court that the prime minister had recommended the name of former LHC as the new Prosecutor General of anti-graft body.

He said that the law ministry had submitted a summary to the president in this regard on Tuesday and a notification will be issued soon.

On assurance of the Attorney General, the three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of the suo moto notice case regarding non-functioning of tribunals and special courts.