Mon January 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 22, 2018

Two terrorists gunned down in DG Khan operation: ISPR


RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that  Rangers killed two members of a proscribed organisation during an  intelligence-based operation in DG Khan on Sunday.

According to ISPR, Punjab Rangers and police conducted an intelligence-based operation in the suburbs of DG Khan and two terrorists involved in kidnapping and killing of security personnel were gunned down in encounter. The IBO was conducted under under 'Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad', said the statement.

