Sat January 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz to address public rally in Haripur today

HARIPUR: Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif will address a rally in Haripur today (Saturday) as part of party’s mass-contact campaign .

All preparations for the public meeting have been finalized at the Haripur ground. Separate enclosures for male and female workers have been arranged at the venue.

PMLN’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi visited the venue to make sure all arrangements have been finalized.

According to Abbasi, the largest ground was chosen for the rally in order to avoid the doubts regarding strength of the crowd.

The PML-N President will attend the rally alongside daughter Maryam Nawaz. Other party leaders Captain (retd) Safdar and Pervez Rasheed will also address the gathering.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Judiciary not to allow derailment of democracy: CJP

Judiciary not to allow derailment of democracy: CJP
Enemies joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan will always fail: Air Chief

Enemies joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan will always fail: Air Chief
We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal

We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal
Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan will end up in jail

Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan will end up in jail
Load More load more