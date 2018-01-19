Fri January 19, 2018
National

January 19, 2018

Karachi traffic police official to get cash reward Rs 50 000

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police A D Khawaja on Friday announced to give cash reward Rs 50,000 to SO Traffic Section Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam Talat Hussain on his timely action resulted in on-spot arrest of two alleged dacoit.

The accused namely Syed Muhammad Nadeem Rizvi and Raheemuddin were arrested and two allegedly snatched cellular phones and cash were seized from them, said SHO Jamshed Quarter Shamshad Hussain.

The accused were later handed over to the Jamshed Quarter police for further action.

