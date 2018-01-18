Thu January 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 18, 2018

One killed, five injured in Karachi grenade attack

KARACHI: A man was killed and five  others  injured in a hand grenade attack in a busy market  on Thursday, Geo TV reported.

According to preliminary reports,  unknown  assailants lobbed a hand grenade in Kharadar Market and fled the scene.

The dead and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

Heavy contingent of police and the Rangers were present at the site of the attack.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial is said to have taken notice of the attack.

Identities of the dead and injured were not immediately known. 

