Tue January 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 16, 2018

Pakistan committed to war on terror, reiterates Gen. Bajwa

Gen Bajwa to brief Senate on national security

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa will brief the Senate in an in-camera meeting of the...

Cleared troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours: Gen. Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday arrived in Sri Lanka on a two days official visit on invitation from his counterpart.

The Army Chief held meetings with the Sri Lankan military leadership including the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chiefs of all three services.

He was given guards of honour in all three service HQs.

General Bajwa also visited the Command and Staff College Sri Lanka and interacted with faculty and staff.

Sri Lankan leadership expressed their gratitude and appreciation for Pakistan's unequivocal moral and material support during Sri Lanka's successful war on terror. They also appreciated successes of Pakistan Army in ongoing War on Terror.

COAS Bajwa highlighted that having cleared troubled areas from terrorists of all hues and colours, Pakistan is now going after their disorganised residual presence under Operation Radd ul Fasaad.

He said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka are probably the only two countries which understand what it takes to defeat the menace of terrorism.

During the meetings various new initiatives and ongoing projects were discussed to improve the existing defence ties between the two brotherly countries.

