Indian ceasefire violations a threat to regional peace, may lead to strategic miscalculation: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian envoy and strongly condemned unprovoked ceasefire violations at Line of Control by the Indian occupation forces, in which four Pakistani soldiers were martyred earlier in the day.



The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces, using heavy mortars, on 15 January 2018 in Jandrot sub sector of Kotli Sector resulting in the shahadat of 4 Pakistani soldiers, while injuring 5 others, the statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 15 days.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, it warned.

The Director urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.Â