Our police system is obsolete, needs reforms: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairperson Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Bilawal Bhutto said that the police system in our country has gone obsolete and it needs to be reformed.

He was addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Bilawal Bhutto said that awareness and education are very important to fight the menace of child abuse.

â€œWe cannot fight child abuse if our children don't know how to protect themselves," he said. "All political parties should gather at one platform for protect the child rights."

He said that the Sindh government is taking all out efforts to introduce an education curriculum based on skills for the children in the province.

Bilawal said that the life skills-based education curriculum has been adopted at Fatima Jinnah Government School and it showed positive results.

He said the Sindh government would implement similar curriculum in 200 schools across the province.

The PPP chairperson said that children should know how to protect themselves, their health and their body.

He also said that he was not satisfied with the police system and proper changes should be made for an accountable police.