Mon January 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 15, 2018

Armed struggle, suicide attacks ‘un-Islamic’ in Pakistan, say Ulema

Islamabad: Nearly 2000 Ulema, belonging to different schools of thoughts, have issued decree declaring armed struggle against state of Pakistan and suicide attacks forbidden and 'un-Islamic'.

According to the text of the decree available with The News, some 1829 religious scholars have unanimously agreed saying, “Armed struggle against state for enforcement of Sharia in Pakistan is Haram (un-Islamic)”

The Ulema have also declared, with consensus, suicide attacks in Pakistan un-Islamic. “Those carrying out suicide attacks in Pakistan and their abettors are rebels as per the Islamic teachings. The state of Pakistan has the right to strictly deal with such elements according to Sharia.”

“Only Islamic government has the right declare the Jihad, which allows armed struggle,” it says and adds “imposing your ideology on others on the basis of power is equivalent to spreading violence.”

Foes of Islam and Pakistan are getting benefit of violence and terrorism in Pakistan, the Ulema say in the decree.

The decree will be presented  at a ceremony which will be held at the Presidency on Tuesday. It will be  under the title Peghaam-e-Pakistan.

