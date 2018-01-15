Armed struggle, suicide attacks ‘un-Islamic’ in Pakistan, say Ulema

Islamabad: Nearly 2000 Ulema, belonging to different schools of thoughts, have issued decree declaring armed struggle against state of Pakistan and suicide attacks forbidden and 'un-Islamic'.



According to the text of the decree available with The News, some 1829 religious scholars have unanimously agreed saying, â€œArmed struggle against state for enforcement of Sharia in Pakistan is Haram (un-Islamic)â€

The Ulema have also declared, with consensus, suicide attacks in Pakistan un-Islamic. â€œThose carrying out suicide attacks in Pakistan and their abettors are rebels as per the Islamic teachings. The state of Pakistan has the right to strictly deal with such elements according to Sharia.â€

â€œOnly Islamic government has the right declare the Jihad, which allows armed struggle,â€ it says and adds â€œimposing your ideology on others on the basis of power is equivalent to spreading violence.â€



Foes of Islam and Pakistan are getting benefit of violence and terrorism in Pakistan, the Ulema say in the decree.



The decree will be presentedÂ at a ceremony which will be held at the Presidency on Tuesday. It will beÂ under the title Peghaam-e-Pakistan.

