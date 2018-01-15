Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Four Pakistan soldiers were martyred when Indian forces resorted toÂ unprovokedÂ firing at the Line of Control , the Inter-ServicesÂ Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement onÂ Monday.

The Pakistan Army launched a counter attackÂ in response to Indian aggression, killingÂ three enemy soldiers , according to theÂ army.

"4 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced shahadat along LOC in Jandrot, Kotli sector. Troops were busy in Line communication maintenance when they were fired upon and hit by heavy mortar round. Exchange of fire killed 3 Indian soldiers while few injured," said theÂ ISPR.



Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian High Commissioner to lodge its protest against casualties as a result of ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Â Indiaâ€™s acting Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by Director General South Asia Desk to lodge protest on January 11.

The statement said a 65 years old woman was martyred as the result of Indian firing last week.

It said the Indian forces committed 70 ceasefire violations during the last 12 days in which a man was martyred and five others injured.

The Foreign Office said the Indian security forces committed 1900 ceasefire violations during the last year.Â



