Mon January 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cleric arrested over allegedly assaulting 14-year-old seminary student


KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a cleric over allegations of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student inside seminary at Block 15 Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to police, a 14-year-old student of a seminary informed Gulistan-i-Jauhar police that the cleric Qari Muhammad Saleem sexually assaulted him on Friday night inside the madressah, following which police conducted a raid and apprehend the accused after lodging first information report (FIR) under Section 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The boy was sent for a medical examination, while the report confirmed that he had been raped, said police.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal took the notice of the incident, seeking a detailed inquiry report from East Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

ISPR asks public not to respond

ISPR asks public not to respond "fake telephone calls"
Pakistan Navy ships join 50th independence celebrations of Mauritius

Pakistan Navy ships join 50th independence celebrations of Mauritius
Motorcyclist charged under non-existent rule by Karachi police

Motorcyclist charged under non-existent rule by Karachi police
MQM-London leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

MQM-London leader Dr Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi
Load More load more