Cleric arrested over allegedly assaulting 14-year-old seminary student

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a cleric over allegations of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student inside seminary at Block 15 Gulistan-e-Jauhar.
According to police, a 14-year-old student of a seminary informed Gulistan-i-Jauhar police that the cleric Qari Muhammad Saleem sexually assaulted him on Friday night inside the madressah, following which police conducted a raid and apprehend the accused after lodging first information report (FIR) under Section 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father.
The boy was sent for a medical examination, while the report confirmed that he had been raped, said police.
Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal took the notice of the incident, seeking a detailed inquiry report from East Deputy Inspector General of Police.
