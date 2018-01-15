Cleric arrested over allegedly assaulting 14-year-old seminary student





KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a cleric over allegations of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student inside seminary at Block 15 Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to police, a 14-year-old student of a seminary informed Gulistan-i-Jauhar police that the cleric Qari Muhammad Saleem sexually assaulted him on Friday night inside the madressah, following which police conducted a raid and apprehend the accused after lodging first information report (FIR) under Section 337 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victimâ€™s father.

The boy was sent for a medical examination, while the report confirmed that he had been raped, said police.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal took the notice of the incident, seeking a detailed inquiry report from East Deputy Inspector General of Police.