Fri January 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Efficient, potent Navy vital for protection of Maritime interests: Khan Hasham

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade and award ceremony held here at PNS QASIM Manora, according to a press release of Pakistan Navy (PN).

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, addressing the Parade as the chief guest, emphasized that an efficient and potent Navy is vital for the protection of Maritime interests of Pakistan, especially in the context of CPEC.

He showed immense satisfaction on professional competency of Coastal Command through regular participation in various operational exercises and its efforts to enhance vigilance and civil military relations in coastal belt.

The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff said that Pak Marines strength would continue to be raised considering current situation and various maritime developments along the coast.

He also highlighted that contemporary environment warrants focus on development of Special Forces and importance of their performance during challenging situations.

He stressed that combat potential of Pak Marines and Special Forces to be further enhanced.

