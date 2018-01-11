CJP takes notice of substandard packed milk in Sindh





ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the sale of substandard packed milk in all over Sindh.

During a hearing last week at the Lahore Registry, he remarked that the court would not tolerate chemicals being sold in the name of milk.

According to the SC Registrar’s statement, the chief justice will hear the case in Karachi Registry on Saturday.