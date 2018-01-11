Thu January 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP takes notice of substandard packed milk in Sindh


ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the sale of substandard packed milk in all over Sindh.

During a hearing last week at the Lahore Registry, he remarked that the court would not tolerate chemicals being sold in the name of milk.

According to the SC Registrar’s statement, the chief justice will hear the case in Karachi Registry on Saturday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman appointed DG Maritime Security Agency

Rear Admiral Zaka Ur Rehman appointed DG Maritime Security Agency
PTI to join Tahirul Qadri in anti-government protests from Jan 17

PTI to join Tahirul Qadri in anti-government protests from Jan 17
Pak-US cooperation imperative for regional peace: FO

Pak-US cooperation imperative for regional peace: FO
PM Abbasi, Army Chief visit SSG headquarters at Cherat

PM Abbasi, Army Chief visit SSG headquarters at Cherat
Load More load more