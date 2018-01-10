Hero Motorway officer saves sucidal woman by jumping into canal

A Motorway Police officer rescued aÂ 22 year oldÂ womanÂ whoÂ was attempting suicide by drowning herself in a canal.

Police saidÂ the woman , a resident of Kasurâ€™s area of Phool Nagar, was heartbroken and in complete distress after having her marriage broken off.

Â Therefore she left her house and jumped into the Link Jambar Canal, according to Geo TV.

After listening to her cries,Â Inspector Zahid Maqsood got out of his car and jumped into the canal, eventually saving the womanÂ from drowning.

The womanÂ was later shifted to aÂ nearby hospital by the rescue officials, where she wasÂ reported to be inÂ stable condition .

When the news of the incident reached Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway, he lauded Inspector Zahid Maqsood for his bravery and services, stating that the Motorway Police in itâ€™s true definition is serving humanity.Â