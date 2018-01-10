Wed January 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 10, 2018

Hero Motorway officer saves sucidal woman by jumping into canal

A Motorway Police officer rescued a  22 year old  woman  who  was attempting suicide by drowning herself in a canal.

Police said  the woman , a resident of Kasur’s area of Phool Nagar, was heartbroken and in complete distress after having her marriage broken off.

 Therefore she left her house and jumped into the Link Jambar Canal, according to Geo TV.

After listening to her cries, Inspector Zahid Maqsood got out of his car and jumped into the canal, eventually saving the woman  from drowning.

The woman  was later shifted to a  nearby hospital by the rescue officials, where she was  reported to be in  stable condition .

When the news of the incident reached Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway, he lauded Inspector Zahid Maqsood for his bravery and services, stating that the Motorway Police in it’s true definition is serving humanity. 

