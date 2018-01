Hero Motorway officer saves sucidal woman by jumping into canal

A Motorway Police officer rescued a 22 year old woman who was attempting suicide by drowning herself in a canal.

Police said the woman , a resident of Kasur’s area of Phool Nagar, was heartbroken and in complete distress after having her marriage broken off.

 Therefore she left her house and jumped into the Link Jambar Canal, according to Geo TV.

After listening to her cries, Inspector Zahid Maqsood got out of his car and jumped into the canal, eventually saving the woman from drowning.

The woman was later shifted to a nearby hospital by the rescue officials, where she was reported to be in stable condition .

When the news of the incident reached Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway, he lauded Inspector Zahid Maqsood for his bravery and services, stating that the Motorway Police in it’s true definition is serving humanity.Â