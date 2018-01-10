Wed January 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam


LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz  on Tuesday congratulated PML-N’s workers over the victory of Haider Sultan in PP-20 by-election with a thumping majority, tweeting that the masses’ court has given its verdict over the review petition of Nawaz Sharif.

Congratulating the voters for posing trust in PML-N by making its candidate victorious in by-polls, Maryam said in a series of tweets that they bow their heads in gratitude to Allah for bestowing yet another victory upon them, she thanked the people of Chakwal for believing in ‘Sher’ (lion).


She tweeted; “your vote defeated conspirators and those who hide themselves behind institutions,” adding that that no one can minus the person who has been plus by God and masses.

Maryam Nawaz said in another  tweet; “The will of the people is like a stream of running water, it carves its own way, cutting through any obstacle that comes in its way!”



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI
PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results

PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results
PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan, their politics: Bilawal

PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan, their politics: Bilawal
Mufti Qavi announces to arrange Walima for Imran Khan

Mufti Qavi announces to arrange Walima for Imran Khan
Load More load more