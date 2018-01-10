PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam





LAHORE: Maryam NawazÂ on Tuesday congratulated PML-Nâ€™s workers over the victory of Haider Sultan in PP-20 by-election with a thumping majority, tweeting that the massesâ€™ court has given its verdict over the review petition of Nawaz Sharif.



Congratulating the voters for posing trust in PML-N by making its candidate victorious in by-polls, Maryam said in a series of tweets that they bow their heads in gratitude to Allah for bestowing yet another victory upon them, she thanked the people of Chakwal for believing in â€˜Sherâ€™ (lion).





She tweeted; â€œyour vote defeated conspirators and those who hide themselves behind institutions,â€ adding that that no one can minus the person who has been plus by God and masses.

Maryam Nawaz said in anotherÂ tweet; â€œThe will of the people is like a stream of running water, it carves its own way, cutting through any obstacle that comes in its way!â€







