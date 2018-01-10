PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday congratulated PML-N’s workers over the victory of Haider Sultan in PP-20 by-election with a thumping majority, tweeting that the masses’ court has given its verdict over the review petition of Nawaz Sharif.
Congratulating the voters for posing trust in PML-N by making its candidate victorious in by-polls, Maryam said in a series of tweets that they bow their heads in gratitude to Allah for bestowing yet another victory upon them, she thanked the people of Chakwal for believing in ‘Sher’ (lion).
She tweeted; “your vote defeated conspirators and those who hide themselves behind institutions,” adding that that no one can minus the person who has been plus by God and masses.
Maryam Nawaz said in another tweet; “The will of the people is like a stream of running water, it carves its own way, cutting through any obstacle that comes in its way!”
