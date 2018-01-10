Wed January 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 9, 2018

Share

Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigns

Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigns

Read More

Efforts on to salvage Balochistan govt

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has contacted Pakistan Muslim...

Read More
Advertisement

PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan, their politics: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said any government in Balochistan should be more loyal to people of the province instead of Takht-e-Raiwind.

Talking to Party’s Balochistan chapter leaders, Bilawal Bhutto expressed confidence that people will elect a Jiyala as their Chief Minister in upcoming general elections.

Bilawal said that PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan and their politics, and Sharif brothers have completely failed everywhere it was in power. “PML-N neglected Balochistan and its people further deepening their sense of deprivation,” he added.

PPP Chairman said that people of Balochistan will elect a Jiyala as new Chief Minister after 2018 general elections, who would restore all the rights of the masses and unleash a development process as per the aspiration of people.

PPP Provincial President Ali Madad Jattak, General Secretary Iqbal Shah, Information Secretary Sarbulund Khan Jogezai, former Deputy Chairman Senate Sabir Baloch, Aijaz Baloch, Rabbani Khilji, and Hafeezul Mulk Mengal called on the Chairman at Bilawal House Tuesday.

Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) Balochistan President Sanaullah Jattak, Ainuddin Kakar, and Safar Khan Zehri also met the Chairman.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam

PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam
Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI
PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results

PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results
Mufti Qavi announces to arrange Walima for Imran Khan

Mufti Qavi announces to arrange Walima for Imran Khan
Load More load more