PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan, their politics: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said any government in Balochistan should be more loyal to people of the province instead of Takht-e-Raiwind.



Talking to Partyâ€™s Balochistan chapter leaders, Bilawal Bhutto expressed confidence that people will elect a Jiyala as their Chief Minister in upcoming general elections.

Bilawal said that PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan and their politics, and Sharif brothers have completely failed everywhere it was in power. â€œPML-N neglected Balochistan and its people further deepening their sense of deprivation,â€ he added.

PPP Chairman said that people of Balochistan will elect a Jiyala as new Chief Minister after 2018 general elections, who would restore all the rights of the masses and unleash a development process as per the aspiration of people.

PPP Provincial President Ali Madad Jattak, General Secretary Iqbal Shah, Information Secretary Sarbulund Khan Jogezai, former Deputy Chairman Senate Sabir Baloch, Aijaz Baloch, Rabbani Khilji, and Hafeezul Mulk Mengal called on the Chairman at Bilawal House Tuesday.

Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) Balochistan President Sanaullah Jattak, Ainuddin Kakar, and Safar Khan Zehri also met the Chairman.