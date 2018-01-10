Wed January 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Army Chief, German Ambassador discuss regional peace

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed.

Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam

PP-20 by-polls: Masses give verdict, says Maryam
Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI
PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results

PML-N retains PP-20 seat: unofficial results
PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan, their politics: Bilawal

PML-N caused immense losses to people of Balochistan, their politics: Bilawal
Load More load more