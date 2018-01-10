Army Chief, German Ambassador discuss regional peace

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed.

Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan Armyâ€™s contributions towards regional peace and stability.