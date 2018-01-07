Sun January 07, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 7, 2018

Bilawal criticises centre's apathy towards political crisis in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinks  the   federal government's lack of  interest in political crisis in Balochistan means Nawaz Sharif doesn't want the government to complete its term.

Bilawal Bhutto used his twitter account on Sunday to ask whether the federal government even care about what was happening in Balochistan.

"Has a single federal minister even gone there. It seems Nawaz doesn't want government to complete its term," said he alluding to the situation in Balochistan where a group of lawmakers have submitted a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Government and its allies saw a conspiracy   behind the no-trust motion tabled a couple of months before the Senate election.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and  Pashtoon Khawa Milli Awami Party have vowed to support the  Chief Minister Balochistan against the no-confidence motion.

  

