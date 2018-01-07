Bilawal criticises centre's apathy towards political crisis in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thinksÂ theÂ Â federal government's lack ofÂ interest in political crisis in Balochistan means Nawaz Sharif doesn't want the government to complete its term.

Bilawal Bhutto used his twitter account on Sunday to ask whether the federal government even care about what was happening in Balochistan.



"Has a single federal minister even gone there. It seems Nawaz doesn't want government to complete its term," said he alluding to the situation in Balochistan where a group of lawmakers have submitted a no-trust motion against Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Government and its allies saw a conspiracyÂ Â behind the no-trust motion tabled a couple of months before the Senate election.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl andÂ Pashtoon Khawa Milli Awami Party have vowed to support theÂ Chief Minister Balochistan against the no-confidence motion.

