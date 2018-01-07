US Aid worth 25bn only sums up for Dar’s UAE asset: Imran Khan

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said the United States is insulting Pakistan over Rs25 billion while the two towers owned by Ishaq Dar's children in Dubai are worth that much.

Addressing the party supporters at a rally, he reasoned that US President Trump is insulting Pakistan over Rs25 billion because the country keeps taking loans.

Imran blamed the incumbent government and former leaders for injuring the countryâ€™s reputation, adding that no country or leader will respect the nation as long as the country remains indebted and keeps seeking more loans from financial institutions.

In his tirade against the ousted PM Nawaz Sharif, Imran pointed out that the PML-N leader spills the culpability over the Army and the judiciary â€˜to save his ill-gotten wealthâ€™, adding that â€œwhat the Sharif family did to the people of Pakistan, even our enemies would not do such things to us."

"Instead of answering for his crimes, he [Nawaz] keeps asking why he was ousted," said the PTI chairman, further alleging that the former prime minister stole Rs300 billion from the country.

He added that the Pakistanis have invested Rs800 bn in UAE's property market over the last four years and "this was the people's money which was being stolen and taken out of the country".

The PTI chairman was of the views that if his party marks victory through the upcoming polls, Pakistan being a self-sufficient country will gather the money it needs from within Pakistan and retrieve the stolen money from political bandits.

Imran sketched out that the infrastructure projects developed by the Punjab government were not crucial and moved the stress on to provide employment to the youth.