Nawaz says SC judgment made spectacle of Pakistan

KOT MOMIN: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday said Supreme Court's decision of his disqualification was not acceptabl to people of Pakistan.

Speaking at a rally in Sargodha's Kot Momin Tehseel, the ousted prime minister said "today's rally is referendum against your decision", in a reference to the apex court.

He said the LadlaÂ Â (favourite) would find no place to hide after elections, alludingÂ to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

Sharif said he was disqualified over Iqama (work permit) in a Supreme Court decision that was to blameÂ for rising inflation, depreciation ofÂ of Pakistani currency,Â spikeÂ in violence, inflation and unemployment.Â

He said inflation has once again resurfaced which was nowhere to be seen during his government.Â



The PML N leader said his government did what governments were unable to do in 20 years.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was not to blameÂ if pace of work slowed down following his disqualification.Â

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision made spectacle of Pakistan.

Criticizing, the apex court judgement in the disqualification case of Imran Khan,Â the ousted prime minister said the court spared theÂ PTI chairman despiteÂ his confessions.

Sharif said despite Khan'sÂ confessions that he ownsÂ Niazi Services LimitedÂ offshore company, the court didn't punish him.



