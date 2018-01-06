Urdu poet Rasa Chugtai passes away in Karachi.

Karachi: The great Urdu poet, Rasa Chugtai passed in Karachi, at the age of 90.

The extremely celebrated poet was born in 1928 in the Indian state of Jaipurâ€™s city of Sawai Madhopur.

He remained affiliated with several newspapers back in the day including Hurriyat Daily in Karachi.Â

â€˜Zanjeer-E-Hamsaygiâ€™ and â€˜Tere Aane Ka Intezar Rahaâ€™ are two of his eminent collections of poetry.

He had a distinct style of writing poetry that attracted an abundant amount of attention.

His funeral prayers will be held today after Zuhar at Taj Masjid, I Area, Korangi Number 5.