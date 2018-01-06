Sat January 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 6, 2018

Urdu poet Rasa Chugtai passes away in Karachi.


Karachi: The great Urdu poet, Rasa Chugtai passed in Karachi, at the age of 90.

The extremely celebrated poet was born in 1928 in the Indian state of Jaipur’s city of Sawai Madhopur.

He remained affiliated with several newspapers back in the day including Hurriyat Daily in Karachi. 

‘Zanjeer-E-Hamsaygi’ and ‘Tere Aane Ka Intezar Raha’ are two of his eminent collections of poetry.

He had a distinct style of writing poetry that attracted an abundant amount of attention.

His funeral prayers will be held today after Zuhar at Taj Masjid, I Area, Korangi Number 5.

