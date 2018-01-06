Pak cooperation in war on terror served US interests: Aizaz

NEW YORK: Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said that US-Pakistan cooperation in fighting terrorism has helped serve US interests, adding that Pakistan has fought the war on terrorism from its own resources and must be appreciated.

Talking to media Aizaz said that people of the country and security forces have rendered countless sacrifices in the war against terror, adding that Pakistan has wiped out terrorists from its soil through major military operations, which resulting in significant improvement in security in Pakistan, and similar action needs to be taken on the Afghan side which has vast stretches of ungoverned spaces.



Aizaz Chaudhry said that diplomacy of deadlines is counterproductive.



Responding to Trump’s administration’s move to suspend Pakistan’s security assistance, the ambassador said; ”We are engaged with the US Administration on this issue and await further details.” He added that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years.

He said many countries of the world were engulfed in the wave of terrorism in recent years, however, Pakistan had fought most successful war against it.



He further said that the emergence of new and more deadly groups such as Daesh in Afghanistan call for enhancing international cooperation, requiring patience and persistence for enduring peace in the region.

To a question about placing Pakistan on a special watch list, Aizaz said that it is a new categorisation and Pakistan has sought an explanation from the US.

”We have noted the announcement by the State Department regarding placement of Pakistan on a ‘Special Watch List’ under the purview of the US legislation on international religious freedom, this is a new categorization and we are seeking clarifications from the US,” ambassador Aizaz added.