Fri January 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

PPI
January 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

If PML-N wants to fight establishment its PM, cabinet should resign, Zardari asks Nawaz

MIRPURKHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and said if the PML-N wants to fight the establishment its prime minister and cabinet should resign.

Addressing a rally on the occasion of 90th birthday anniversary of the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Asif Zardari said, “Nawaz Sharif threatens to tell secrets. What are these secrets that are not being disclosed by Mian Nawaz Sharif.”

He said the government has given the foreign affairs ministry to a person who speaks English in Punjabi accent.

Zardari said Bhutto gave basic rights to people and spread political awareness amongst the poor.

The former president said that his party would win the next elections and form its government, adding that Murad Ali Shah would also be the next chief minister of Sindh.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah and other PPP leaders also spoke.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pak cooperation in war on terror served US interests: Aizaz

Pak cooperation in war on terror served US interests: Aizaz
US could freeze almost $2bn in aid to Pakistan: senior official

US could freeze almost $2bn in aid to Pakistan: senior official
US aid suspension will undermine security cooperation, regional peace: DG ISPR

US aid suspension will undermine security cooperation, regional peace: DG ISPR
In pictures: Life of Air Marshal Asghar Khan

In pictures: Life of Air Marshal Asghar Khan
Load More load more