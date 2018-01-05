If PML-N wants to fight establishment its PM, cabinet should resign, Zardari asks Nawaz

MIRPURKHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and said if the PML-N wants to fight the establishment its prime minister and cabinet should resign.



Addressing a rally on the occasion of 90th birthday anniversary of the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Asif Zardari said, â€œNawaz Sharif threatens to tell secrets. What are these secrets that are not being disclosed by Mian Nawaz Sharif.â€

He said the government has given the foreign affairs ministry to a person who speaks English in Punjabi accent.

Zardari said Bhutto gave basic rights to people and spread political awareness amongst the poor.

The former president said that his party would win the next elections and form its government, adding that Murad Ali Shah would also be the next chief minister of Sindh.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah and other PPP leaders also spoke.