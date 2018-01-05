Fri January 05, 2018
National

January 5, 2018

Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shehzad permitted to travel abroad

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Friday allowed former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Saleem Shehzad to travel abroad.

Shehzad was arrested from airport as he returned to Pakistan from Dubai last year ending self exile.

 He has been facing at 23 cases registered in different police stations of the metropolis.

He had filed an application through his lawyer, seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. 

He said he has  to travel abroad to undergo chemotherapy since he is suffering from cancer.

The court accepted his application and allowed him to travel abroad and appear before the court till January 15.

In This Story

