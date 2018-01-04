CM Sindh announces regularization of 21,000 teachers

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking policy decisions, has decided to award time scale to the teachers appointed in 1992 and regularize the services of the NTS and of Sindh University test teachers.



He took this decision while holding a meeting with Teachersâ€™ association representatives, Wali Muhammad Chalgari, Central President Sindh, Sikandar Ali Jatoi, Central General Secretary Sindh, Ghulam Rasool Mahar, Senior Vice President, Syed Mumtaz Shah, President District Sukkur, Zafarullah, President District Ghotki.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary School Education Nasir Abbasi Soomro and other concerned.

The teachersâ€™ body said that the teachers who have qualified Sindh University and Iqra University test be regularized along with the regularization of NTS pass contract teachers.

On this the chief minister directed Education department to issue regularization of Sindh and Iqra universities and issue their regularization order.

â€œAs far as NTS pass contract teachersâ€™ regularization is concerned it has been approved by the cabinet,â€ he said and added the minutes of the cabinet have also been issued.

â€œWe are regularizing NTS pass contract teachers without any condition,â€ the chief minister said. In this way 21,000 teachers would be regularized.

The teachers told the chief minister that about 12,000 teachers were appointed on 1992 in grade B-17 but they have been denied of time scale. On this the chief minister directed secretary education and secretary finance to solve this issue within 28 hour and send him summary for his approval.

It may be noted that with the approval of Time Scale the teachers working in grade B-7 and B-9 would be upgraded to grade B-16.

The teachers said that the salaries of NTS teacher working in Karachi have been stopped. The chief minister directed secretary education to release their salaries.

The chief minister said that he was ready to resolve all the issues of the teacher just â€œyou ask them to support me in improving standard of education,â€ he said.

The teachersâ€™ association thanked the chief minister for resolving their issues and accepting their demands.

CM TAKES NOTICE:

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of arresting teachers staging sit-in at Karachi Press Club Karachi directed Home Minister Sohial Siyal to get them released and give him a detailed report about the police action taken against them.

Teachers are most respected people of the society and their humiliation would not be allowed at any cost, he said.

The chief minister said that he had held a meeting with Teachersâ€™ association and accepted all the demands they put up.Â