Thu January 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 4, 2018

Three Pakistani civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing at Working Boundary


RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing at the working boundary, injuring three Pakistani citizens in Zafarwal Sector. 

Citing  Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Geo TV reported that the Indian forces targeted innocent civilians near the Working Boundary.

The ISPR said Pakistani forces  gave a befitting  response to enemy's firing by targeting its border posts, killing one Indian soldier and injuring two others .


