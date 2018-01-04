Three Pakistani civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing at Working Boundary





RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing at the working boundary, injuring three Pakistani citizens in Zafarwal Sector.

Citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Geo TV reported that the Indian forces targeted innocent civilians near the Working Boundary.

The ISPR said Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to enemy's firing by targeting its border posts, killing one Indian soldier and injuring two others .



