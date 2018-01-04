Three Pakistani civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing at Working Boundary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing at the working boundary, injuring three Pakistani citizens in Zafarwal Sector.
Citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Geo TV reported that the Indian forces targeted innocent civilians near the Working Boundary.
The ISPR said Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to enemy's firing by targeting its border posts, killing one Indian soldier and injuring two others .
