Pakistan releases new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: Convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav on Thursday rejected Indian propaganda against Pakistan over his December 25 meeting with his mother and wife.



In a video,Â released by Foreign Office , theÂ Indian spy thanked Pakistan for its gestureÂ and said he felt that his mother and wife were threatenedÂ by Indian authorities.

He also said anÂ Indian diplomat was shoutingÂ at his mother.Â Â

He said he saw fear in the eyes of his mother during the meeting .

Jadhav said he wanted to tell people of India that he was Commissioned Officer of the Indian Navy.

He saidÂ as to why India was dismissing that he was an operative of an intelligence agency.Â

On December 26, India denounced PakistanÂ for its alleged handling of the visit of the wife and mother of the Indian spy on death row, saying they were harassed and prevented from talking to the prisoner freely.



Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 inÂ Balochistan, and convicted of planning espionage and sabotage.



