January 04, 2018
January 4, 2018

Pakistan releases new video of Kulbhushan Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: Convicted Indian spy Kulbhusan Jadhav on Thursday rejected Indian propaganda against Pakistan over his December 25 meeting with his mother and wife.

In a video,  released by Foreign Office , the  Indian spy thanked Pakistan for its gesture  and said he felt that his mother and wife were threatened  by Indian authorities.

He also said an  Indian diplomat was shouting  at his mother.  

He said he saw fear in the eyes of his mother during the meeting .

Jadhav said he wanted to tell people of India that he was Commissioned Officer of the Indian Navy.

He said  as to why India was dismissing that he was an operative of an intelligence agency. 

On December 26, India denounced Pakistan  for its alleged handling of the visit of the wife and mother of the Indian spy on death row, saying they were harassed and prevented from talking to the prisoner freely.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in  Balochistan, and convicted of planning espionage and sabotage.


