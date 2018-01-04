Thu January 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 4, 2018

Parliamentary Committee on National Security meets to discuss US allegations


ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security is underway at the Parliament House to discuss the situation arising after US President Donald Trump's  tweet against Pakistan.

According to TV reports,  National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is chairing the in-camera session  attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah.

The Committee will deliberate upon matters relating to national security, especially in the backdrop of anti-Pakistan statements from American leaders .

The Speaker briefed the participants on the agenda of the  the meeting.

 He said the meeting would consider the recent statement of the US President and other important issues of national security.


