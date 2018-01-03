Wed January 03, 2018
National

January 3, 2018

Army Chief visits family of martyred Abdul Moeed

COAS visits home of Ali Khan, whose three sons martyred, three still serving

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamr Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited home of Muhammad Ali Khan, whose three sons and two nephews have laid their lives for motherland in various operations.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited home of Muhammad Ali Khan at Gharh Khel, Karak.

Mr Ali Khan has eight sons; three of them Lance Naik Khurshid FC KP, Naib Subedar Umer Daraz FC KP and Havaldar Sher Daraz Pak Army have laid their lives for motherland in various operations.

Three are presently serving in FC KP and Pak Army while two live with them at home.

Besides his own sons, his two nephews Sepoy Hazrat Ali and Sepoy Lal Marjan both Army Soldiers have also sacrificed their lives for the country while four nephews are presently serving in Army.

The Army Chief paid rich tributes to the proud family for their great sacrifices and said that till the times we have such great parents and such brave sons no threat can deter Pakistan.

He said that no amount of care can return the value of their patriotism and sacrifices which is leading us to a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali Khan and his family thanked General Bajwa for visiting the family and announcing special welfare package (in addition to the martyrdom entitlement) for them and the village.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt was also present during the visit.

