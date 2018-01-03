Wed January 03, 2018
National

January 3, 2018

PM Abbasi chairs NSC meeting after Trump’s anti-Pakistan tirade

Imran responds to 'ignorant, ungrateful' Trump, urges Pak to learn lesson from humiliation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said after being blamed by ...

Pakistan collecting thorns spread by US, Ahsan reacts to Trump remarks

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday termed US President Donald Trump’s remarks as ‘disappointing’, saying Pakistan has given innumerable sacrifices in war against terrorism to maintain stability and peace in region.

"Pakistan is collaborating with international community and playing vital role for establishment of peace.”

“Our people, armed forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and police have given sacrifices and country's economy suffered huge financial losses," Ahsan said.

The Minister was addressing a ceremony where newly established Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of Islamabad Police demonstrated their skills in different formations.

The ARU, comprising 2,000 personnel would deal with protests and sit-ins in future in Federal Capital.

The minister said Pakistanis are honorable and dignified nation and no one has right to raise finger on its dignity.

He said the successful operation of Pakistan's security forces had weakened networks of terrorists who were on the run and added no country had greater stake in Afghanistan's peace than Pakistan.

"We made National Action Plan (NAP) and launched a full-fledged operation against terrorists in the country," he said.

"I want to make it clear to US, Pakistan is collecting those thorns which were thrown or spread by US," he said.

"Peace is very much important for development as is oxygen necessary for human life," he said and added the societies having instability and insurgency could not meet the pace of progress.

"We are proud of the services and sacrifices of our police," he added.

