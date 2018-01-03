Wed January 03, 2018
National

January 3, 2018

Nawaz warns against behind the scene activities ahead of election

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday warned  of   presenting "all the evidence before the  nation if behind the scene activities  are not stopped," without elaborating on his threat. 

"Once again  path is being cleaerd for a   ladla (favorite), he said  at a press conference in an obvious reference to Imran Khan  but didn't speak of the  forces he thought are trying to win favours for the former cricket hero.

He said   Pakistan was dismembered by not accepting  the election results in the 1970 and   efforts were also  made to manipulate the results of other elections held  later. 

"Pakistan was dismembered due to self deception. We have to get rid of  the ghost of self deception," he said adding that country's fate was linked to transparent, fair and free election.

He said the  obsolete ideas of diverting public opinion are once again   being applied.

   The ousted  prime minister said doubts were cast on his patriotism through different controversies including  Dawn leaks .  

Trump's tweet 

He  said a non-serious tweet from US President Donald Trump is regrettable, in a reference to Trump latest remarks in which he  accused Islamabad of "lies and deceit". 

"We are fighting  a war for 17 years that is not ours," said he. 

He said the US president should have kept diplomatic norms into consideration before sending out the tweet against Pakistan.

He said  Pakistan paid the highest price after the 9/11 attacks. 

  

