Nawaz warns against behind the scene activities ahead of election

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday warned of presenting "all the evidence before the nation if behind the scene activities are not stopped," without elaborating on his threat.

"Once again path is being cleaerd for a ladla (favorite), he said at a press conference in an obvious reference to Imran Khan but didn't speak of the forces he thought are trying to win favours for the former cricket hero.

He said Pakistan was dismembered by not accepting the election results in the 1970 and efforts were also made to manipulate the results of other elections held later.

"Pakistan was dismembered due to self deception. We have to get rid of the ghost of self deception," he said adding that country's fate was linked to transparent, fair and free election.

He said the obsolete ideas of diverting public opinion are once again being applied.

The ousted prime minister said doubts were cast on his patriotism through different controversies including Dawn leaks .

Trump's tweet

He said a non-serious tweet from US President Donald Trump is regrettable, in a reference to Trump latest remarks in which he accused Islamabad of "lies and deceit".

"We are fighting a war for 17 years that is not ours," said he.



He said the US president should have kept diplomatic norms into consideration before sending out the tweet against Pakistan.



He said Pakistan paid the highest price after the 9/11 attacks.